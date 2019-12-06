Menu

Police: Car wash worker drives into Boca Raton gas station

Posted: 11:14 AM, Dec 06, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-06 18:56:11-05
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton police say at least one person was hurt after a car plowed into a BP gas station on Friday morning, hitting a man.

According to police, a white Ford Focus was exiting the car wash and an attendant who was driving the car hit another vehicle and then smashed into the gas station at Yamato Rd. and Congress Ave.

Police said the attendant fled the scene but was captured nearby and taken into custody.

A man inside the gas station was struck by the car and was taken to Delray Medical Center, according to police. A photo from the scene shows him sitting on the ground, with blood on his shirt.

The entire front of the building is smashed out, and shards of glass are scattered everywhere.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

