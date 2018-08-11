Boca mom sues school district over abuse allegations

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Boca Raton mom, Jill Testa, has filed a lawsuit against the Palm Beach County School District, saying her son was abused by a substitute teacher at Waters Edge Elementary.

The lawsuit claims the district breached its duty by “failing to provide adequate supervision over its students and the substitute teacher.

Her son Andrew was 8-years-old when the alleged incident happened in 2016.

“I was on my way to the cafeteria,” Andrew said.

He said his teacher told him to stop talking but he didn’t

“She shoved me into the door and she took her hand and covered my mouth and nose,” Andrew said. “I was really scared.”

His mom was shocked, especially since she was never notified by the school about the incident.

“I didn’t get a call,” Testa said. “At all.”

She said protocol was not followed since the principal allegedly never called the Department of Children and Families, nor police.

DCF refused to tell WPTV whether or not an incident at that school was ever reported or investigated in 2016.

Palm Beach County School District officials said they couldn’t comment due to the ongoing lawsuit.

“There’s been some holes,” Testa said. “Big ones, that I’ve reported of course. But it seemed to have been brushed aside.”

Testa said the teacher has since been fired. Records indicate that the teacher is no longer with the district.

But Testa said the principal remains in the district.

Testa says she won’t stop until she gets answers and until someone holds those responsible accountable.

“I won’t,” Testa said. “Because I have to look back one day when my son asks - what did you do for me? - and say everything.”

