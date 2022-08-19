Suspect arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend, setting car on fire

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.

Deputies arrested Herbert Rembert, 40, and charged him with attempted murder and arson.

The incident happened Monday on Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens.

“And he just ran right by my house up the street with his right hand out still holding the gun,” said neighbor Beverly Carsillo. “I heard 4 shots and when I got there to her and I seen her laying there I could still smell the gun powder.”

After the shooting, she said she looked outside her window and saw a man running away, and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

“I said to her what happened, she says he shot me in the back and I said who shot you and she said, my ex-boyfriend, ” said Carsillo.

Moments later Carsillo said she smelled smoke and then saw flames.

“Then all of a sudden smoke started coming out of the hood and the other side of the car started to flame up,” she added.

Fortunately, neighbors were able to stop the fire from spreading.

The 32-year-old victim was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the victim had been living with her sister for the past month and had problems with Rembert after they broke up four to five months ago.

In addition to attempted murder and arson, Rembert was also charged with shooting into a dwelling, and being a felon in a possession of firearms.

Rembert is due back in court on Sept. 18.