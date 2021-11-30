Palm Beach Gardens investigators receiving federal assistance in death of Ryan Rogers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — At the Gardens North District Park, it's game on as usual for these kids playing soccer. They're running up and down the field without a care in the world.

But, for parents like Ellis Mitchell, he's keeping a watch full eye on his son.

"I sit out here I know my sons at practice. in fact, this is a safe zone. kids and coaches in the safe zone," he said.

Mitchell is aware that 14-year-old Ryan Rogers was found dead on November 16th near a Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass.

He says it's a sad situation.

"When the kid left his house, I was probably sitting at this same field. And you know the truth is it kind of sticks with you because you're like over here you're looking at your kids enjoy it and then something happened to another kid over there, that's an alarming thing," he said.

"It's been nearly two weeks since the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers. The investigation into his death is ongoing. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department is getting help from federal and other local law enforcement to move this case forward.

Former FBI agent Stewart Kaplan says an offer of assistance has been made by the FBI.

"In this day and age, we typically work closely with state and local law enforcement," he said.

"At first, investigators were only interested in witnesses who were near Central Boulevard and I-95 on November 15th between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. but this afternoon they moved the parameters out to Donald Ross Road.

Angela DeStefano says it troubles her no one has been named as a suspect.

"I feel concerned that's why I'm here watching my son tonight. I don't normally stay and watch him practice but it's now something on my mind.

To honor Ryan neighbors are decorating their houses and trees with red ribbons. We're told it was Ryan's favorite color.