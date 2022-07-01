PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Millions of men and women are looking into their options following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

"It's a weird time for a lot of people, it's a scary time for a lot of people and my heart goes out to people across the country freaking out about this right now," said 24-year-old Kyle Barnikel from Loxahatchee who is considering a vasectomy.

"With the vasectomy thing it was something I thought about doing down the road once I had kids and stuff. And now, with Roe v. Wade being overturned it's a lot more on my mind just to be safe," said Barnikel.

Barnikel said after the high court's decision it should create conversations for both women and men.

"As a responsible guy in your 20s, it's something that you should be thinking about just in case," said Barnikel.

"No one wants a kid accidentally, obviously. You don't want to ruin some poor girl's life," he said.

In Palm Beach Gardens, staff with the Urologic Physicians & Surgeons, a part of Urology Group of Florida, said they've seen a 50% increase of men asking about vasectomies.

"Even the front office, and getting patients in to be seen and hearing from other friends commenting, saying 'oh my god I've done 6 this week.' Yeah it's definitely been an uptick," said Patrick Tenbrink M.D. with Urologic Physicians & Surgeons with Urology Group of Florida.

Staff said they don't do more than 2 vasectomies a day and while it is a short 15-minute procedure and a safe form of medical sterilization, it may not be the best option for everybody.

"When I counsel my patients, I tell them that I don't think you should think of this as reversible. There's plenty of other forms of birth control that you should try if you're not sure," said Murray Goldberg M.D. with Urology Group of Florida. "

The doctor said vasectomies are 90% reversible but fertility rates can drop 50%.

"I do turn away patients that come in and talk about vasectomies," said Tenbrink. "I really want to make sure that they think about it, that I say, look I really understand where you're coming from but think about it, see me again in 3 months or 6 months and if you're still there we'll still talk."

Staff said if you are considering having a vasectomy, their doors are always open but it's best to have a consultation beforehand.