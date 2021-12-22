Watch
Large police presence closes PGA Boulevard at I-95 in Palm Beach Gardens

Derek Lowe/WPTV
Police set up a command post near Interstate 95 and PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
Palm Beach Garden police command post at I-95 and PGA Blvd., Dec. 22, 2021
Posted at 8:57 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:09:09-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A large police presence has closed the westbound lanes of PGA Boulevard at Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens.

The scene has also closed the I-95 exit ramp at PGA Blvd.

Authorities haven't yet said what caused the closure, but a large crime scene trailer and several law enforcement vehicles can be seen.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates in this article.

