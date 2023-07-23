Watch Now
Person found shot in vehicle, hospitalized

Posted at 10:29 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 22:41:42-04

JUPITER, Fla. — The driver of a vehicle was found shot and taken to a hospital, Jupiter police said Saturday night.

At approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting incident within a vehicle in the area of Indiantown Road and Daniel’s Way, Chief David E. England said in a news release.

The driver was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

All passengers in the vehicle have been detained and are being questioned regarding this investigation, England said.

No information on the driver and passengers was available.

The agency said this is an ongoing investigation..

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201. 

