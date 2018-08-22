Man uses work truck to save another man's life

JUPITER, Fla. - For Jarret Goddard this is his daily routine involves driving from job to job.

"Residential, commercial, roofs, driveways." he said.

For 23 years this pressure washer truck has helped put food on his plate. He calls it a lifesaver, but on Tuesday he had to use his truck for a different reason.

"I turned it on and water was going," Goddard recalled.

While on his way to his next job in Jupiter with his partner near Indiantown Rd and Island Way. Jarret says they noticed a motorcycle trike smoking. In seconds smoke turned to flames and that's when he did what he knows best.

"We just jumped out and did our thing it was kind of normal," he said. "He ran off with the hose and I told him you run off with it I'll hook it up. I'm ready you're ready, go!"

Jarrett says it took about 10 to 15 minutes to put out the fire. He says the man driving the bike was in shock.

"And we said can you imagine if we didn't get lunch to go today and we would have sat down and ate, wow that 10 minutes would have been a big deal to somebody else," Goddard recalled. "Just the right place at the right time."

He tells WPTV he’d like to find the driver he saved so he could put a name to the face.

"He was very thankful that we were there and it was just a handshake and we were good and that was it," he said.