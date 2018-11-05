Jupiter girl battling brain cancer receives room makeover

JUPITER, Fla. - A Jupiter girl undergoing treatment for brain cancer got quite the surprise when her bedroom was completely made over.

Special Spaces of Palm Beach County stepped up and gave 10-year-old Brianna and her family a weekend stay at PGA National, then transformed the young girl and her twin sister's room.

“I think it's awesome! We absolutely love it,” said Brianna & Gianna Mestrovich.

“When people step up and do this, it just feels special for my little girls, my son. It's amazing,” said father Mark Mestrovich.

Sunday was the big day for the reveal as friends got together with the family to celebrate.

The family says the Special Spaces team got every detail right from the girl's favorite colors to their love of cats. The crew also gave the family's son a small room makeover as well.