Beaches closed in Jupiter after some beachgoers experience medical issues

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police have closed beaches from Jupiter Inlet to Carlin Park until further notice and are asking people to leave the area.

According to Jupiter Police, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue requested the closure after some beachgoers experienced medical issues.

Jupiter Police say the reported medical issues could possibly be caused by the wind and algae.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says multiple people complained of respiratory and skin irritations along the beaches in northern Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health advisory on Saturday afternoon for the next 48 hours. Officials with the department say persons with respiratory allergies should avoid contact with the beaches from Carlin Park North to the Palm Beach County line.

The Department says the Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Palm Beach County, Environmental Resource Management and other state and local agencies are investigating the potential causes of the irritation. Test results will be available within 48 hours.

The Martin County Board of Commissioners also issued an advisory for Hobe Sound and Bathtub Beaches on Saturday afternoon.

Martin County officials say beachgoers are reporting respiratory issues consistent with Red Tide, which may be present. While Martin County beaches remain open to swimmers, they are advising residents with respiratory issues to avoid Hobe Sound and Bathtub Beaches at this time.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to call the Maritn County beach hotline at 772-320-3112 for updates.

-----------

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.