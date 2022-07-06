Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

Ashley Reyes may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, officials say
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jul 05, 2022
JUPITER, Fla.  — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jupiter teen.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street.

Officials said Ashley was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow t-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

She is 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing 142 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Ashley may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black and white gold sandals.

Oliver is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said they may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.

