Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

JUPITER, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Jupiter teen.

Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of 4th Street.

Officials said Ashley was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and yellow t-shirt, light blue jeans with rips, and black high-top Adidas shoes.

She is 5 foot 4 inches tall weighing 142 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Ashley may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve Hollister shirt with blue sleeves, light blue jeans with rips, black socks, and black and white gold sandals.

Oliver is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said they may be traveling in a dark-colored minivan with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to the Jupiter Police Department at 561-799-4445 or 911.