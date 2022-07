9 Cuban migrants taken into custody on Jupiter Island

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar

Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 16, 2022

JUPITER, Fla. — A maritime smuggling event made landfall on Jupiter Island Saturday morning. U.S. Border Patrol agents took 9 Cuban migrants into custody. The investigation is still ongoing. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.