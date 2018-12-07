Trooper hit by car on I-95 in Martin County shares survival story, expresses thanks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper, hit by a car on I-95 in Martin County on Monday, shared his story at a news conference on Friday and expressed thanks to the men and women who helped him recover.

Investigators said Trooper Mithil Patel was investigating a crash near Exit 96, Bridge Road in Hobe Sound when a van rear-ended another car, causing it to spin and slam into Trooper Patel, according to FHP.

He was taken to Saint Mary's Medical Center in serious condition, but was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

At a news conference Friday, Trooper Patel thanked everyone from his family, friends, law enforcement officers, and doctors who showed him support and helped save his life.

"Thank you everybody, thank you, thank you God," said Trooper Patel, who was lighthearted and cracked several jokes throughout his speech.

"I did not land perfect, unfortunately. I didn't get a 10, I got a zero on that one," Trooper Patel jokingly said about getting hit. "I gotta practice more at home I guess."

Earlier in the news conference, a driver who Trooper Patel saved by pushing him out of the way of that spinning car thanked the Trooper for his bravery and courage.

"God bless you," said Rony Bottex, who hugged Trooper Patel in a very emotional moment. "We are not friends, we're family."

Bottex's daughter also thanked Trooper Patel for saving her father's life.

"It means so much to myself and my family, and I'm forever and ever grateful for you," Bottex's daughter said.

FHP said Trooper Patel suffered a concussion, as well as bruising and lacerations, but did not break any bones.