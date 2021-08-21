BOCA RATON HIGH SCHOOL LUCKY TO PLAY PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL GAME — There is no happier parent in the stands of Boca Raton High School football stadium Friday evening than Marquita Phillips.

She and the family can finally see her son David Simouand play.

"He's really, really excited. We're all excited, half of the family is out tonight," she said.

There's a long line to get into the game and the stands are packed for this pre-season game between Boca Raton High School and Treasure Coast High School. Some folks showed up with masks while others go without.

This game is one of the lucky ones to be played. the district has confirmed that six pre-season games this week have been canceled.

Todd Wilson

"I thought this would get canceled also," grandma Mary said.

She isn't the only person thinking the game was going to be canceled.

RELATED: Multiple high school football games canceled in Palm Beach County due to COVID-19

"Extremely lucky, fortunate. Happy for these guys, happy for the fans," Jerry Alfano said.

Boca Raton High School Athletic Director Brandon Walker said they're very fortunate.

"For us to have opening night get the game kicked off, we're getting started a little bit late but better late than never," he said.

Walker said safety first.

"We kind of stayed with the same safety protocols. Making sure we're as sanitary as possible, social distancing as much as possible, and just doing everything we can to protect our kids," he said.

Back in the stands, Phillips is sure of one-way fans can keep the season rolling.

"Vaccinated or not wear a mask," she said.

