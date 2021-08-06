Treasure Coast Events this weekend

VERO BEACH, Fla. — You can spend part of your weekend looking at the sky. A Perseid Meteor Shower and Star Party is taking place on Saturday at the Environmental Learning Center in Vero Beach.

You can view the shower from high-powered telescopes. There will also be storytime and crafts for kids. Organizers ask that you bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a pair of binoculars. The event starts at 7 p.m. And admission is $5 for ages 12 and older.

St. Lucie County

3rd Annual Christian FM Back-to-School Expo

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

MIDFLORIDA Event Center, 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

Gear up for the new school year with giveaways, prizes, and opportunities to speak with local area schools, business owners, local vendors, food trucks and more! The kids will enjoy bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, haircuts, free arts & crafts, hourly entertainment, touch a truck, and so much more.

Free entry

christianfm.com/backtoschool

Dueling Pianos

7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday

Hop Life Brewing Company, 679 N.W. Enterprise Drive, Unit 101, Port St. Lucie

Enjoy a high-energy, all-request dueling pianos show in the outdoor beer garden. Ages 21 and older only.

Free admission

facebook.com/PremierDuelingPianos

Martin County

7th Annual Humane Society Treasure Coast Pup Crawl

5:30-11 p.m. Saturday

Mulligan’s Beach House Bar & Grill, 131 S.W. Flagler Ave., Stuart

Start at Mulligan’s and continue to Spritz City Bistro, Vine & Barley Stuart, Sneaki Tiki and The Crafted Keg. Enjoy drinks, raffles and contests. Ages 21 and older only, and pets are welcome. This year’s theme is “Bark to the Future” so come dressed like Marty McFly for a chance to win a prize in the costume contest.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the event.

hstc1.org/event/Pup-Crawl

Cardboard Regatta Race