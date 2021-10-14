Watch
Police investigating homicide in Riviera Beach

Posted at 11:28 PM, Oct 13, 2021
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide in Riviera Beach Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West 4th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a Black male who had been shot.

According to Riviera Beach police, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are actively working on the case.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 1800-458-8477.

