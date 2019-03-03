Menu

Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Worker at Palm Beach Outlets attacks coworker with machete

Posted: 9:40 AM, Mar 03, 2019
Updated: 2019-03-03 14:44:58Z
items.[0].image.alt
Luis Arias
WPTV Luis Arias

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police say an employee of the cleaning company hired to clean Palm Beach Outlets attacked another employee with a machete at the food court Saturday night.

According to West Palm Beach police, 43-year-old Luis Arias was upset with a coworker and complained about the victim not completing day shift cleaning tasks, leaving most of the work for night shift, which included himself.

According to investigators, Arias lost his temper, retrieved a machete from his locker, and struck the victim several times with it.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Luis Arias is charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather Every 5 Minutes