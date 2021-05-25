Woman pours drink on Casey Anthony during argument at O'Shea's Irish Pub

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Casey Anthony told police a woman poured a drink on her at a downtown West Palm Beach bar during an argument about a man.

Anthony, who was acquitted of murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, called West Palm Beach police Sunday evening after getting into an argument with another woman "about an ex-boyfriend they were dating at the same time," a police report said.

According to the report, the argument became heated and the woman "spilled water on [Anthony's] left leg."

MORE: Records show Casey Anthony starting investigation firm | Casey Anthony joins crowds protesting at Trump's Florida home

The reporting officer wrote that Anthony wanted the incident documented, but when she was advised about how to file a restraining order, the 35-year-old said she didn't wish to do so. However, Anthony advised that "it has been an ongoing issue for years."

Anthony's 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, was found dead in Orlando in 2008.

Red Huber/AP Casey Anthony holds hands with her defense attorneys, Jose Baez, left, and Dorothy Clay Sims, as they listen to the verdict at the Orange County Courthouse, Tuesday, July 5, 2011, in Orlando, Fla. The jury acquitted Anthony of murder in the death of her daughter, Caylee.

A jury found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor charges but acquitted her of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter during a high-profile trial in 2011.

After serving a few weeks in jail, Anthony left Orlando and moved to West Palm Beach.