Some Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners employees could earn $500 dollars if fully vaccinated

Deadline for the incentive is Dec. 31, 2021
Posted at 6:00 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 18:00:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday its employees are eligible for a one-time $500 paycheck credit incentive once they are fully vaccinated.

The deadline for the incentive is Dec. 31, 2021.

The board said all permanent, full-time employees who have reported their vaccination status from May 1 to Oct 1, 2021, will receive a $25 gift card. The $500 will be received in their paycheck automatically. No further action is required.

Employees who are already vaccinated should click here to report vaccination status.

Proof of vaccination is needed before in order to become eligible to receive the $500 paycheck credit.

The vaccination series must be completed by Dec. 31, 2021.

To find a free COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here, or text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.

