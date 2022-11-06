Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m., at the Speedway Gas Station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center, where the victim was taken after the incident, and learned the patient was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died upon arrival.

Investigators said the victim suffered stab wounds during the altercation with an unknown white/Hispanic man.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate the stabbing as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

