Man fatally shot Sunday in West Palm Beach

Posted at 7:05 PM, Oct 16, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man died Sunday after being shot in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive in West Palm Beach.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at 10:49 a.m. and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

He was hospitalized where he later died.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

