Ex-student threatened to shoot football players before practice at Palm Beach Lakes High School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A former student who threatened to shoot several football players at Palm Beach Lakes High School is facing several charges, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incident happened Monday afternoon as the players were finishing a prayer before practice, a police report said.

Some team members had spilled onto a driveway exit as 19-year-old Xavier Martin was trying to leave in his vehicle, the affidavit said.

Martin began honking, and told them to get the (expletive) out of the way, police said. When some of the players told him to 'chill' and that they would soon be moving, he eventually got out of his car and then reached for a gun in the back of his pants, police said.

Witnesses described the weapon as a semi-automatic handgun.

One witness told police Xavier said, "I'll shoot y'all." According to another witness he stated: "I'll shoot this (expletive) up."

Some witnesses recognized Martin as a former student and member of ROTC.

Police tracked him down and arrested him Thursday morning.

He's charged with four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

He has been booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.