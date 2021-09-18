Dog missing for nearly a year reunited with family

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Flipping through an old scrapbook, Sparky is in almost every picture.

"He's always there," said Lisa Raulerson, Sparky's owner.

Sparky is a small dog with a big personality, and he's been by Lisa's side for the past 16 years.

"My husband passed away 11 years ago and he was with us through all that, so he's been a big part of our family," she said.

He's gone on family vacations to Georgia and North Carolina, but last year a piece of Lisa went missing.

"Before we noticed it he was gone," Lisa recalled.

Last October, Lisa was living in a cottage in West Palm Beach. She says it was a rainy day and she accidentally left the gate open. That is when Sparky snuck out without anybody realizing it.

"We looked for a week or two...just straight looking for him," Lisa said.

Lisa and her daughter made missing fliers and offered a reward, but Sparky was 15 at the time, partially deaf, and hope faded after a few weeks.

"We pretty much figured he passed away," she said. "It was sad because he was part of us and we talked about him every day."

But after 331 days, nearly a year later, Lisa says last week she saw a post on Facebook from Sunshine State Westie Rescue.

"I didn't even start scrolling and there was a picture of a dog that looked like Sparky," Lisa said.

According to Lisa, Sparky was picked up as a stray and the rescue pulled him out of the shelter before being euthanized.

His hair was matted and dirty, but his face spoke to Lisa, and after nearly 11 months they were reunited.

"He's been through a lot. I can imagine," Lisa said. "I feel like a void in my heart was filled, I really do. I never thought I'd see him again but here he is. I wish he could talk."

Lisa picked Sparky up last weekend, and he is now back home in West Palm Beach.

