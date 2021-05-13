Damon Weaver: Young man remembered for interviewing President Obama passes away unexpectedly

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Candice Hardy fights back tears. Her youngest sibling, Damon Weaver recently and suddenly passed away.

"He was a light, the life of the party. Everybody just couldn't wait to be around him. Family gatherings were always fun because of his presence," she said.

At the age of ten, Damon Became an internet sensation. In 2009 he got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Damon got a chance to take a trip to the White House and interview President Obama.

WPTV

Weaver graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School with a full ride to Albany State University in Georgia.

"He was smart, so bright," she said.

Because of the pandemic, Hardy said her brother was forced to do virtual classes, so he came home last December, and then tragedy struck earlier this month.

"I had just gotten to work and my brother text me and told me that he was at the hospital. And by the time I got there from where I work, he had already passed away," Hardy said.

"He always talked about being president," Pastor William Holmes said.

Holmes is a pastor in the Pahokee area where Damon is from. He said Damone inspired others to be great.

"He was one of the few, one of the handpicked that had that inspiration to be a great individual. And when someone passes along, and they have that greatness, that greatness goes with them," he said.

It's been two weeks since Damon Weaver's death. Candice said her family is trying to hold it together and awaiting word on what caused his passing.

"It's been hard but we're getting through it. Like I said we'll continue to pray and press forward," she said.

