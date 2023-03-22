Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Missing boy, 15, on autism spectrum found in West Palm Beach

William McCray wandered off from 2200 block of 45th Street, police say
William McCray, 15, of West Palm Beach and on the autism spectrum is missing March 22,2023.
West Palm Beach police
William McCray, 15, of West Palm Beach and on the autism spectrum is missing March 22,2023.<br/>
William McCray, 15, of West Palm Beach and on the autism spectrum is missing March 22,2023.
Posted at 10:55 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 23:26:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A15-year-old boy from West Palm Beach on the autism spectrum who was missing was found late Tuesday night.

Spokesman Mike Jachles wrote in an email at 10:40 p.m William McCray wandered off from the 2200 block of 45th Street.

At 11:10 p.m., Jachles wrote the boy was "back home safely."

He is about 5-foot-5, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black air and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray Michael Jordan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and turquoise sneakers. He is wearing clothes in the photo submitted by the family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7