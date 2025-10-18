Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body found floating in waterway near Palm Beach International Airport, deputies say

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office marine unit recovered the body Saturday; autopsy will determine cause of death
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBCSO) responded Saturday to reports of a body floating in a waterway near Palm Beach International Airport.

According to PBCSO, the agency’s marine unit recovered the body and brought it ashore. The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death.

No additional details about the individual or the circumstances surrounding the discovery have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

