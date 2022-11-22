Family faces challenges finding the right baby formula

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The search for baby formula is still a challenge for parents, especially formula for babies with allergies.

A Wellington father said his 4-month-old baby has a protein allergy.

Adam Costilo said his daughter can digest the Enfamil baby formula for babies with allergies. But he said every day he visits several stores and can't find the formula his baby needs. He got desperate and posted his problem on social media. A good Samaritan from another state helped.

"So he bought five, next he went to the UPS store and shipped them to me. And sent me the receipts and I immediately sent him the money. I was so grateful," said Costilo.

WPTV reached out to Enfamil. In a statement the company said: