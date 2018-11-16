Firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. - Firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire in Royal Palm Beach Friday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Hibiscus Drive.

When firefighters got there, they saw a column of black smoke and heavy flames shooting from a carport.

Crews pulled five dogs from the home, but unfortunately one of them died.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family who lives there.