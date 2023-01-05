PBSO searching for missing 14-year-old Loxahatchee girl

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old girl, Gemmah Brosseit of Loxahatchee, who has been missing since Monday.

She is 5-foot-1 and 105 to 110 pounds with magenta hair and light brown eyes. Her mother, Barbie Broessiet, said when she woke up Tuesday she was gone and may be in Indian Trace Apartments in Greenacres or the Westgate neighborhood in West Palm Beach.

Gemmah was last seen at 8 p.m. Monday getting into an Uber and let off at 45th Street and Military Trail in West Palm Beach, according to her moth.