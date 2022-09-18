Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLake Worth Beach

Actions

Missing and possibly endangered man last seen Friday in Lake Worth Beach

Ronald Alberto Alean
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Ronald Alberto Alean
Ronald Alberto Alean
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 06:28:21-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered man.

Ronald Alberto Alean, 24, walked away from his home in the 3900 block of White Birch Drive in Lake Worth Beach on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 4 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.

Ronald suffers from depression, anxiety, and is prescribed medication for schizophrenia/bipolar disorder.

Anyone who comes into contact with him is urged to contact PBSO dispatch at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms