Singer Jon Bon Jovi visits Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth

Scott Sutton
5:56 AM, Dec 28, 2017
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - The staff at Benny’s on the Beach in Lake Worth received a visit from famous rock star Wednesday!

Jon Bon Jovi came in for lunch with friends and was more than happy to take a few photos with fans.

Pictures uploaded to the Benny’s Facebook page show the singer, famous for hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life,” posing with staff.

Bon Jovi also signed a wall near the bar area, so check it out the next time you stop by for a bite to eat!

