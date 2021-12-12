Crowds enjoy Sea of Santas holiday parade in Lake Worth

Hundreds of people attended the city of Lake Worth Beach’s ‘A Sea of Santas’ holiday parade Saturday evening.

There were dozens of holiday floats and even Santa Clause made an appearance.

"It was amazing, I came here to support Lake Worth. It's beautiful," said Aria Hernandez.

Participants were encouraged to wear a red coat and a Holly Jolly Santa hat for the parade.

“I think the Grinch. All of the grinch's you know what I mean. They say I am a grinch too, so that’s why, said Pedro Lopez.

Many local organizations such as dance teams and athletic teams joined in the holiday spirit and a few marching bands from schools around the area.

“It is just really fun and inclusive to everybody. I mean it is just the entire community that is really nice to see," said Dianne Lombardo.

Earlier in the day dozens of kids went home with free bikes during the city’s giveaway.