2 children praised for helping save Palm Beach County dad's life after cardiac arrest

County Fire Rescue said his two children, Madison and Caleb, jumped into action as soon as they knew something was wrong to save their dad.
“Maddie, my daughter, turned me over on my back. My son, who got certified with CPR in middle school at Loggers Run, just went to work and told his mom, 'I got this,'" said Taylor.
He is now doing well after spending nearly a month in the hospital to recuperate.
Both Madison and Caleb were awarded Palm Beach County Fire Rescue’s "Life Saving" Award at Station 46 off Jog Road in suburban Lake Worth.
