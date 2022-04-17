Charlie Crist wants another term as governor

Congressman Charlie Crist who is running for the Governor of Florida says he wants to take back the Governor's mansion, the same one he lived in from 2007 to 2011. At the time he was a Republican, then he turned independent, and in 2012 joined the Democratic party.

His opponents have called him a flip-flopper, but when he spoke to WPTV's Shannon Cake, he said he adapted the change in society.

"Our country has progressed in many ways, it has on LGBTQ, as have I, as did President Obama and has as President Biden. I think that is important," Crist said. "Somebody who has had the confidence that says you know I may have made a mistake before but I am confident enough to admit it and change and do what you feel is right in your heart and share it that is not easy to do but it is important to have the courage to do it, I do."

U.S., Rep. Charlie Crist interview part 1

When pressed about his position on women's rights, U.S. Rep. Crist said he has always been pro-life but supports a woman's right to choose.

"When I said pro-life, I'm still pro-life, meaning I'm for life. I hope most people are and I think it's important to understand the distinction," Crist said. "When I say I'm pro-life, I mean I'm for life and I'm for a woman's right to choose and make her own decisions about her body."

Crist said if elected one of the first things he will focus on will be the increase in homeowner's insurance across the state.

U.S., Rep. Charlie Crist interview part 2

"I dealt with it before. This was a big issue when I was elected governor the first time and shortly after I was sworn in as governor, I called a special session to get the rates down and we got them down 10% for the people of Florida and that is what I will do when I will win on November 8."

He said he also wants to focus on public education, teacher salaries and environment.

The Democratic primary for the Florida will be held August 23. He currently leads among the candidates, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Senator Annette Taddeo.