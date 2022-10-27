Watch Now
Florida US Sen. Marco Rubio holding rally in Jupiter on Thursday

Demings campaigned in West Palm Beach on Wednesday
Sen. Marco Rubio is scheduled to hold a rally in Jupiter on Thursday. This comes a day after Rep. Val Demings was in West Palm Beach to campaign for voters.
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 27, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is scheduled to hold a rally Thursday evening in Jupiter.

Rubio's event will be held at the Palm Beach Victory Office Courtyard, located at 312 Center St., at 5:30 p.m.

This comes a day after Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings was in West Palm Beach to hold a campaign event.

Both candidates engaged in a feisty debate last week at Palm Beach State College where they faced questions on topics including inflation, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy.

Rubio was in Orlando on Wednesday where he campaigned at a Florida Farm Bureau event.

A poll released Wednesday by the University of North Florida said that Rubio is ahead of Demings 54% to 43%.

About 16% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots in Palm Beach County for the midterm election. Early voting began Monday and ends Nov. 6.

