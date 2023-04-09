Sheriff's office breaks up street racing clubs at intersection, arrests 7

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were arrested, including four minors, in Operation Hotwheels during an intersection takeover of street car clubs Friday west of Jupiter, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency received information that street car clubs were planning to take over the Jupiter Farms and Indiantown Road intersection, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

PBSO conducted surveillance and acted as soon as the car clubs took over the intersection.

Seven vehicles were towed and 18 spectators were cited.

There were six felony arrests and one misdemeanor. They range from 16 to 26.

In all there were 45 citations, including three criminal.

Adult arrests were William Penenori, 18; Leo Torres Montillano, 26; Jeremiah Liberisson, 19.

Charges included aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery, racing on highway, fleeing and eluding, criminal mischief more than $1,000.

Florida law, enacted in 2022, prohibits street racing.

In the past four years, 6,641 citations were issued for street racing/stunt driving – a first-degree misdemeanor – or for actively participating as a spectator – which is a non-criminal traffic infraction, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported in a news release in March.

“The reckless actions displayed by those participating in attempting to overtake roadways cause serious risk to themselves and others,” FLHSMV Director Dave Kerner said. “Florida is a law-and-order state, and we will continue to ensure that order and safety comes first."

