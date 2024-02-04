Woman, 71 dies week after car goes into lake at her community west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman died eight days after she crashed her SUV into bushes and then a lake near a parking lot of her residential community west of Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The crash was reported at 7 p.m. June 26 at 21500 Cypress Hammock Drive, west of Lyon Road and east of State Road 7/US 441.

Christine Solebello-Diedrich's 2017 Infiniti QX50 was parked facing north in the parking lot to the west of building 38, according to a PBSO accident report.

For an unknown reason, she began to drive forward through the bushesdirectly in front of Infiniti and went into the lake.

Solebello-Diedrich was unable to leave the vehicle, which floated on the surface for a short period before sinking, PBSO said.

She was extracted from the vehicle by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and resuscitation efforts were performed.

The woman taken to Boca Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased at Trustbridge Hospice on Saturday.

