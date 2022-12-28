Man accused of running over North Palm Beach officer remains in jail

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of running over a local police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail.

John Marshall, 22, appeared in bond court Tuesday in handcuffs and a blue prison uniform after being involved in a violent car crash that was caught on home surveillance cameras.

He's charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing/ eluding police. His bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.

According to state prosecutors, Marshall was apprehended after running over a police officer during an attempted traffic stop for speeding.

The wreck happened Christmas night along US-1 and Kathy Lane in unicorpareted North Palm Beach.

The officer suffered a broken leg and is now recovering at home.

According to court records, back in June and July, Marshall was caught driving with a suspended license. In both cases the State Attorney's Office ultimately declined to prosecute him for the charges.

Marshall is due back in court on Jan. 25.

