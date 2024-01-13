PBSO searching for missing woman, 90, with dementia

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing and endangered 90-year-old woman.

PBSO is searching for Yvanne Sanon, who has been diagnosed with dementia, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

She walked away from her home in the area of Belvedere Road and Jog Road, west of Palm Beach International Airport near West Palm Beach.

PBSO was last seen late Friday night, Barbera said.

Sanon, who has gray hair and brown eyes, was wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.