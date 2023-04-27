Missing Palm Springs man, 87, was last seen emptying home, carrying suitcases

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating an 87-year-old man, who recently lost his wife and is suffering from depression and undiagnosed dementia.

Police said Hector Di Girolamo was last seen at his home in Palm Springs between April 16 and April 18.

Neighbors reported to police that Di Girolamo was seen emptying out his home of all his personal belongings. Neighbors also said Di Girolamo told them he sold his home, to which there is no evidence of.

Investigators said a neighbor reported seeing Di Girolamo leave the area carrying suitcases with an unknown male. Di Girolamo’s home was found unoccupied and empty by family members, after they arrived to pick him up for a previously arranged engagement.

Police said Di Girolamo’s wife recently passed away and he is suffering from depression and undiagnosed dementia.

Anyone with information on Di Girolamo's whereabouts should call the Palm Springs Police Department at (561) 584-8300.