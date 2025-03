PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police are seeking assistance finding Anden Squicciarini, 16, last seen Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at 6667-B 42nd Terrace in Riviera Beach.

Squicciarini was last wearing a black hoodie and white shorts. He is on the autism spectrum.

Those who have seen Squicciarini are urged to contact local authoritites.