Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary

Mehmet Oz
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Dr. Mehmet Oz appears at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala in New York on Dec. 4, 2019. Oz, the cardiac surgeon and U.S. Senate candidate, will end his “Dr. Oz” syndicated talk show next month, and producers will replace it with a cooking show featuring his daughter. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Mehmet Oz
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 16:14:30-04

Former president Donald Trump has given his endorsement in the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The host of a popular daytime TV show and heart surgeon has been in a crowded primary field for the nomination for US Senate.

Several candidates in the primary were jockeying for the endorsement.

Trump issued his statement just before hitting the stage in North Carolina.

The former president heaped praise on candidate Oz saying he's known Dr. Oz for years, quote even if only through his very successful television show."

Several polls still show David McCormick with a slight lead in Pennsylvania.

So it's unclear how much of a difference Trump's endorsement will make.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News