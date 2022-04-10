Trump endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary

Former president Donald Trump has given his endorsement in the Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The host of a popular daytime TV show and heart surgeon has been in a crowded primary field for the nomination for US Senate.

Several candidates in the primary were jockeying for the endorsement.

Trump issued his statement just before hitting the stage in North Carolina.

The former president heaped praise on candidate Oz saying he's known Dr. Oz for years, quote even if only through his very successful television show."

Several polls still show David McCormick with a slight lead in Pennsylvania.

So it's unclear how much of a difference Trump's endorsement will make.