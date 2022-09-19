Researchers develop permanent self-administered tattoos

Getting a tattoo may soon be pain-free and take a lot less time.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology developed a tattoo that can be self-administered.

Microneedles are arranged on adhesive patches. Those patches can be pressed into the skin and deposit the ink.

“We saw this as an opportunity to leverage our work on microneedle technology to make tattoos more accessible,” said Mark Prausnitz, principal investigator. “While some people are willing to accept the pain and time required for a tattoo, we thought others might prefer a tattoo that is simply pressed onto the skin and does not hurt.”

The researchers don't believe microneedle patches will replace traditional tattooing, especially for larger pieces. However, they believe it could be an alternative for small images or letters.

“The goal isn’t to replace all tattoos, which are often works of beauty created by tattoo artists,” Prausnitz said.