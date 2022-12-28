Watch Now
Mega Millions continues streak without winner, jackpot grows

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill., on Jan. 6, 2021. The holiday shopping season, for Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, at least, is ramping up as officials say the estimated jackpot for the drawing the night of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, has surpassed half a billion dollars. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 08:40:07-05

Mega Millions’ jackpot for Friday has grown to $640 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in over 10 weeks.

No one matched 9-13-36-59-61 and 11 in Tuesday’s drawing. The jackpot last night was $565 million.

The last time the jackpot was this large was on July 29, 2022, when a $1.337 billion ticket was sold in Illinois.

Friday’s jackpot ranks No. 6 all-time for Mega Millions, just behind a $648 million jackpot awarded on Dec. 17, 2013.

Mega Millions has produced six winners so far in 2022.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Friday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

