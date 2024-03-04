Job switching is slowing down but you still have options if you want a new position

The job market is staying strong and the number of people switching jobs is slowing down.

This may be something you can relate to in your current position.

The latest job numbers from the government show there are more than 9-million available jobs now.

It's the first time we've seen the number of openings above 9-million since September.

But new research from talent solutions firm Robert Half found just 36-percent of workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months.

That's down from 49-percent in July.

"You had all the crazy hiring in 2022. Last year it started out with a lot of hiring. Then it started to level out and this year is around the same. It's almost what I would consider normalizing the market where there's people are quitting. But it's not this mass number of individuals quitting," said Brandi Britton with Robert Half.

Robert Half found reasons people are staying in their jobs now include not wanting to lose the flexibility their company is offering, feeling fulfilled in their current role, and feeling like they're being paid well.

But inflation is still a big factor, and it's the reason some people are looking for a new job.

New research from HR organization SHRM finds HR leaders think fair compensation for current workers should be the highest priority this year.

Even with news of layoffs still happening, Robert Half found 57-percent of companies plan to expand or add new positions in the first half of this year.

"We're seeing it in the small to mid-sized businesses, because a lot of them last year didn't necessarily hire because they were unsure what they were gonna do and all of that workload has pent up to a point where they need to bring on additional staff," said Britton.

The bottom line if you want a new job she says do your research about the company where you're applying.

Also consider what you're asking for in a new position, knowing that you may not have as much of an upper hand anymore compared to last year.