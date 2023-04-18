Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin cleared to resume full activities

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced Tuesday that safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full activities.

"He is cleared, resume full activities just like anyone else who is coming back from an injury. So he's fully cleared, he's here... he's in a great head space to come back and make his return," Beane said.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in January. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was hospitalized for just over a week.

According to Beane, Hamlin has seen multiple specialists and they are all in agreement that he can resume full activities.

Hamlin made his return to Highmark Stadium ahead of Buffalo's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 22.

In February, Hamlin was announced as the winner of the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award and he paid tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life at “NFL Honors.”

Since then, Hamlin has launched the #3forHeart CPR Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association which aims to promote CPR training and education, which saved his life, in an effort to save more lives.

He also recently went to Washington, D.C. to support the 'Access to AEDs Act' and met with President Joe Biden.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Buffalo.