4 high school volleyball players accused of forcibly stripping teammate on school bus

CALDWELL, Texas (KXXV) — Four high school volleyball players in Texas face felony charges after a teammate says they forcibly removed her clothes on a school bus, exposing her genitals.

The students, who are 17 and 18 years old, are charged with indecency with a child by exposure.

According to the arrest affidavits, the incident happened on Sept. 21 when Caldwell High School was returning home from a game.

A 14-year-old girl told the Milam County Sheriff's Office that one of her teammates acted as the “lookout" while another girl held her down and two others removed her clothes.

Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andy Peters said there were four adult staff members on the bus that night.

After the team arrived back in Caldwell, the 14-year-old's sister picked her up.

During questioning by the Burleson County Sheriff's Office, one of the girls said what happened on the bus was “tradition” because it “happens every year,” according to the affidavits.

An attorney for one of the suspects disputes statements by the suspects and witnesses

"This is a classic case of overcharging a case," said Craig Greening. "I think if a D.A. was consulted before getting an arrest warrant, this would have never been charged this way."

Peters said the school bus did not have a surveillance camera when the incident happened. But he said one has since been installed.

