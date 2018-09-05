Virginia man installs electric fence to keep school kids off lawn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.-- A neighborhood corner looked more like a crime scene than a school bus stop.

Parents called police after finding an electric fence just inches away from where their children wait for the bus.

The man who put up the fence says he had finally had it with students trespassing and leaving trash in his yard.

He figured the fence would keep them out.

"I'm not in charge of other people's children. I'm not directing people's children what to do. All I can do is protect myself and that's why I've got a fence up," Bryan Tucker said.

But jolted neighbors thought the fence was too extreme. They called police and police called public works who questioned whether the fence encroached on a county easement.

The relentless homeowner was not giving in because he says the signs posted in his front yard did nothing. "It says no trespassing for any purpose. Strictly forbidden. Violators will be prosecuted," Tucker said.

"What, you don't like kids? Me, I'm a parent, and I don't want any children around here getting electrocuted," said father Wayne Milby.

County officials determined the fence was on an easement and asked Tucker to remove the fence. He did, but he is allowed to put it back up if he keeps it entirely on his property.