MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say two women tried to use a drone to illegally deliver cell phones and tobacco to an inmate in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a drone hovering over the Martin Correctional Institution and possibly delivering a package on the roof of an inmate housing facility.

Correctional officers said they made contact with 22-year-old Concetta Didiano, who was spotted driving a black pickup truck slowly in front of MCI. Also in the vehicle was 40-year-old Cassandra Kerr, officers said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, correctional officers found a package in the area where the drone was spotted.

Kerr admitted to flying the drone to deliver contraband to an inmate at MCI, while Didiano drove the truck, detectives said.

Kerr and Didiano are facing several charges, including Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility.