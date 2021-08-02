Legal Aid Society expects surge in filings after eviction moratorium allowed to expire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Attorney Tequisha Myles told Contact 5 that her office is bracing for a surge in filings after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium expired at the end of July.

"We've already seen four people this morning coming in who are facing some sort of an eviction matter," Myles said Monday. "It's devastating. I really hoped there would be one last-minute extension by Congress."

Numbers obtained from the Palm Beach County clerk's office show 1,092 open eviction cases.

Across Florida, Zillow estimates more than 357,000 households are currently behind on rent with 144,000 currently at risk of eviction.

The eye-opening numbers come as Contact 5 has learned the Florida Department of Children and Families has only disbursed about 2% of more than $800 million in emergency rental assistance.

As of July 30, more than 4,300 applications have been paid, accounting for $18.3 million, according to the DCF.

Palm Beach County still has more than $20 million to distribute in rental assistance funds.

"I was concerned at first when I found out that the CDC had issued a moratorium on evictions," landlord Frank Sinatra told Contact 5.

He said the moratorium expiring is a good thing.

"There are a lot of folks who don't understand that landlords have expenses too and landlords are also looking, you know, to make a fair living," he said.

Sinatra said he's lucky because his tenants paid their rent through the pandemic.

"I know that there are people who are taking advantage of a situation with the moratorium," Sinatra said. "These are people who are still going to work every day, getting up, going to work and they made the conscious decision not to pay."

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., issued this statement:

"Losing one's home is especially tragic during a pandemic. Congress provided robust funding to help keep people in their homes during COVID-19, through help for help tenants, homeowners, mortgage holders and landlords. Fortunately, locally, Palm Beach County is using the federal money to provide immediate assistance for those eligible. Folks in some other parts of the country are not yet getting the relief that is available. In that regard, I support extending the eviction moratorium until the money goes out. On another note, Gov. (Ron) DeSantis should stop blocking federal unemployment benefits immediately."

State Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, had this to say: